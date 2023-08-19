OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMNIQ Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMQS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in OMNIQ in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in OMNIQ during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

