OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.07 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and $26.07 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00041402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00029260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

