Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 1,936,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,511. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

