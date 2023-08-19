Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $393.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

