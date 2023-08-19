Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile



Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

