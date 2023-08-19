OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Trading Up 0%

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 5,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.