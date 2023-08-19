OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
OceanaGold Price Performance
Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.
OceanaGold Company Profile
