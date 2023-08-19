OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

