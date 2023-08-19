Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,518,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,083. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

