Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0412 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $235.94 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.49 or 0.06403564 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00041287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

