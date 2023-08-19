Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

