NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.