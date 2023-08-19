NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

