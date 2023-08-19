NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,376,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.52, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.34 and its 200 day moving average is $330.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

