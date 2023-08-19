Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVS

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 731,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.