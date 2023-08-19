Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 731,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

