NOV Inc. (NOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

NOV has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NOV to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

NOV Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NOV opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

