Notis McConarty Edward Sells 245 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 647,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.17. 2,001,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,481. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $369.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
