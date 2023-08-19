Notis McConarty Edward Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,412,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,645. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $316.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

