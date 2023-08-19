Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UL stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,551. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

