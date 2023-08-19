Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 207,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $54.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 155,484 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 33.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 477,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.