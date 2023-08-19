Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

NTRS stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $76.74. 952,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $102.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

