North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $160.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

