North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $402,421,000 after purchasing an additional 321,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.80. 2,924,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,205. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

