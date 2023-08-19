North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.12. 1,308,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

