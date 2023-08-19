North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $852,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,606. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average is $273.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

