North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

