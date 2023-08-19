North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 8,280,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063,742. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

