North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,919 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 23.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $136.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total transaction of $1,810,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,291,665.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,111 shares of company stock worth $15,337,106 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.97.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

