North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 69.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $12,912,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,197,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 42,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,528,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $825.84. 1,775,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $870.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.37. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $340.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

