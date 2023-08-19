Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 1.0 %

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.