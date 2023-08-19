Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,970 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Nikola were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

