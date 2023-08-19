NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,836,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

