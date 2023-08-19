NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.94. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

