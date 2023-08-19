NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0183

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,096.03 or 1.00027044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.