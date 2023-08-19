NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,508 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

