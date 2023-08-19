Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002257 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $329.86 million and $2.59 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO is a utility token used within the NEXO platform, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. NEXO users can borrow fiat or stablecoins by collateralizing cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, NEXO token holders are eligible to participate in platform decisions, emphasizing the platform’s community-centric philosophy. The token also offers holders up to 12% annual interest on the NEXO tokens held in their wallets. Moreover, holding NEXO tokens enrolls users in NEXO’s Loyalty Program, granting them higher yields on crypto and fiat currencies, preferential borrowing rates, and free crypto withdrawals. The NEXO token was created by Nexo AG, a FinTech group established in 2017, based in Zug, Switzerland, that blends traditional finance and blockchain technology.”

