News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get News alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on News

News Stock Down 0.1 %

NWSA opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. News has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in News by 459.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.