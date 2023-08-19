Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 5,987,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

