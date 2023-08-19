New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

