NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.88.

NetEase Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NTES opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NetEase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NetEase by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

