Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Announces Earnings Results

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 114.91% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 75.7 %

NEPT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 186,756,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

