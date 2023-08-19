Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Announces Earnings Results

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 114.91% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 75.7 %
NEPT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 186,756,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
