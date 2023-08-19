NEM Price Hits $0.0253 on Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $228.08 million and $3.68 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

