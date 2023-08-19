Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Super Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Super Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SGHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 564,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,215. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.93 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Super Group by 733.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

