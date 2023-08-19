NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.17

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $48.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00004489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.13748676 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $52,104,256.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

