Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,707.76

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $17,707.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00163754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00049915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003923 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

