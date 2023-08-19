Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 1.3 %

NATR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,406. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $78,199. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

