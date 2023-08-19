Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 367,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $832.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

