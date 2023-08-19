National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,361,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.39%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

