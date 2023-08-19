N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 9.4%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 1,483,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 593,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 27.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.80.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

