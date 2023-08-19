N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 16,223,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.